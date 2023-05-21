Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China poses ‘biggest challenge of our age’, Sunak warns

The Prime Minister spoke at the G7 summit about the threat from an ‘increasingly authoritarian’ China both at home and overseas.

Sam Blewett
Sunday 21 May 2023 09:53
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a press conference at the International Conference Centre during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Picture date: Sunday May 21, 2023.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a press conference at the International Conference Centre during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Picture date: Sunday May 21, 2023.
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has warned that China poses the “biggest challenge of our age” after discussing how to tackle aggression from Beijing with western allies.

The Prime Minister warned of the threat from an “increasingly authoritarian” China both at home and overseas as he gave a speech from the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Sunday.

He said their approach was about “de-risking” the situation rather than “decoupling” and cutting ties with China as they seek to bolster supply chains and tackle economic coercion.

“China poses the biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity. They are increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad,” Mr Sunak said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in