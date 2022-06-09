How can I reduce my fuel costs?

There are a number of ways drivers can reduce their fuel bills amid record pump prices.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 09 June 2022 09:05
Drivers are being hit by record fuel prices, but there are several ways of reducing your bills (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers are being hit by record fuel prices, but there are several ways of reducing your bills (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Drivers are being hit by record fuel prices, but there are several ways to reduce your bills.

Here, the PA news agency answers 10 key questions on the issue.

Supermarkets usually charge around 4p per litre below average UK fuel prices (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Archive)

– Where should I fill up?

Supermarket forecourts are generally the cheapest sites to buy fuel.

Recommended

They usually charge around 4p per litre below average UK prices.

– How should I drive?

Driving as smoothly as possible will maximise your car’s fuel efficiency.

That means accelerating gently and avoiding excessive speed and heavy braking.

Many cars are most efficient when driven between 45mph and 50mph.

– What about hills?

Gain momentum by accelerating a little before you reach them, then ease off as you drive up.

– What should I do with my roof box?

Take your roof bars and box off when you are not using them, as they create wind resistance which increases fuel consumption.

Empty roof racks add 16% drag when driving at 75mph, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

– Does a car’s air conditioning and heating use fuel?

Yes, so if possible keep them turned off or on low.

– What should be in my car?

Reduce excess weight. Remove items from your boot if you do not need them for a particular journey.

– Do tyres matter?

Check your tyres are inflated to the pressure stated in your owner’s manual.

Under-inflated or over-inflated tyres cut fuel economy.

– Should I combine journeys?

Warm engines are more efficient than cold ones, so making one round trip is better for fuel efficiency than several short journeys, even though the mileage could be the same.

– Do you have to drive?

Consider walking or cycling rather than driving for short journeys.

– Why is fuel so expensive?

Recommended

Pump prices began to soar as the cost of oil increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The price of oil is continuing to rise due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its coronavirus restrictions and the US and Europe enter the peak summer driving season.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in