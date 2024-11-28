Cyclist Chris Boardman to receive royal honour at Buckingham Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman will be honoured by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace for services to active travel.

Boardman, who was appointed as Active Travel England (ATE) commissioner in June 2022, will be presented with his CBE award by Anne at a ceremony on Thursday.

In this role, the Olympic medallist is responsible for the Government’s agency for making walking, wheeling and cycling people’s preferred choice for transport in England.

In July this year, Boardman cycled from Manchester to Paris over eight days to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change.

During the 550-mile ride, he visited different sports clubs leading the way on sustainability, including plans to be net zero by 2029 or gathering volunteers to do conservation work and litter picking.

Boardman, who won gold in the men’s individual pursuit cycling at the 1992 Olympics, is the chair of Sport England and a broadcaster for BBC and ITV.

Several former Conservative ministers will be also honoured at the palace, including former Secretary of State for Scotland Sir Alister Jack, Sir Ben Wallace and Sir Liam Fox.

Sir Liam, a former GP, was forced to resign as defence secretary in 2011 after allowing his friend and best man Adam Werritty to take on an unofficial and undeclared role as his adviser.

Sir Ben, a former British army officer, served as defence secretary under three prime ministers during his four years in the role until August 2023.

In the emergency services, detective chief inspector John Caldwell, who survived being shot several times in front of his son in Omagh, Northern Ireland, last year while off duty, will receive the King’s Police Medal.

Stuart Cossar will be made an MBE for his role in investigations into the Lockerbie bombing and his services to the bereaved families affected.

Nick Gardner, who raised more than £85,000 for charity when he climbed all of Scotland’s 282 Munros at the age of 82, is also being honoured for charitable services in Scotland.