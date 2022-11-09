Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government to make changes to controversial Northern Ireland legacy Bill

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is set to be debated in the House of Lords later this month.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 09 November 2022 14:46
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Bill sought to deliver better outcomes for all those affected by the Troubles (Aaron Chown/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Bill sought to deliver better outcomes for all those affected by the Troubles (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Government is set to make changes to a controversial Bill to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The draft legislation would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which is going through its parliamentary stages, would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.

There is no perfect solution to this issue, and we are committed to a way forward that deals with Northern Ireland's troubled past as comprehensively and fairly as we possibly can

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

It has been almost universally opposed by parties across the political divide in Northern Ireland as well as all victims groups.

Recommended

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told the House of Commons on Wednesday that he would make changes to it but did not specify what the changes would be.

He started his remarks by expressing his sympathies to the families of the 12 people killed in the Enniskillen bomb the day after the 35th anniversary of the atrocity.

He told MPs he would be in the Co Fermanagh town on Sunday to pay his respects.

Turning to the Bill, Mr Heaton-Harris said it sought to deliver better outcomes for all those affected by the Troubles.

(I am) quite sure that this is the last legislative vehicle that any government will try to address this problem with. So I do think it is very important for me to use all the time that we have to improve the Bill

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

But responding to a question during Northern Ireland questions, he said he was going to make changes to it.

“There is no perfect solution to this issue, and we are committed to a way forward that deals with Northern Ireland’s troubled past as comprehensively and fairly as we possibly can,” he told MPs.

“No perfect solution exists however we will do our best to address all the concerns that people raise with us.”

Mr Heaton-Harris also said he was “quite sure that this is the last legislative vehicle that any government will try to address this problem with”.

Recommended

“So I do think it is very important for me to use all the time that we have to improve the Bill,” he added.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the Bill would return to the House in Lords “in a couple of weeks”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in