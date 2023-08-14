Lessons must be learnt from Omagh bomb tragedy 25 years on – Heaton-Harris

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons must be learnt from the devastation caused by the Omagh bombing 25 years ago, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the Government continues to have the deepest sympathy for all those who were impacted by the atrocity, the worst loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The families of some of those bereaved in the incident are expected to gather at the site later to lay flowers on the 25th anniversary of the Real IRA attack.

The dissident republican attack in 1998 devastated the Co Tyrone village, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injuring hundreds of others.

It came just months after the historic Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and was the greatest loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

No-one has ever been criminally convicted of the attack.

Earlier this year, Mr Heaton-Harris announced that an independent statutory inquiry will be carried out into the atrocity.

He said: “Twenty five years ago today, news of the bombing of Omagh reverberated around the world.

“The horrific terrorist atrocity of 15 August 1998, committed by the Real IRA, caused untold damage to the families of the 29 people and two unborn children who were tragically killed, and the 220 people who were injured.

“To this day, it remains the largest loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland.

“The Government has the deepest sympathy for all of those affected.

“Taking place only months after the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the bombing occurred at a time when the people of Northern Ireland were looking to a future without the violence that had sadly dominated the previous three decades.”

Today, like they were then, my thoughts are with the families and all those impacted by the Omagh bombing a quarter of a century ago Chris Heaton-Harris, Northern Ireland Secretary

The Northern Ireland Secretary added: “The Omagh atrocity, just like other acts of terrorism before or since, had absolutely no justification, and never will.

“In February, I announced the government would establish an independent statutory inquiry into the preventability of the Omagh bombing.

“While responsibility for this appalling crime lies with the murderers and those that assisted them, it is important that all lessons are learned and that confidence in this is given to the families of those affected, and to wider society.

“Last year, I visited the site of the bombing with relatives of the deceased – a very sobering experience – and crossed the road to visit the Memorial Garden of Light which commemorates all those who lost their lives.

“Today, like they were then, my thoughts are with the families and all those impacted by the Omagh bombing a quarter of a century ago.”

A memorial service, attended by British and Irish Government ministers, took place in the town on Sunday.

Later on Tuesday, the Families Moving On victims’ support group has organised a private service to be held in the town’s library.

Shortly after 3pm, families will lay flowers at the obelisk which marks the bomb site, at the moment when the device exploded 25 years ago.