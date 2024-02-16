Sir Chris Hoy ‘felt forced’ to reveal cancer diagnosis

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer after he said he felt “forced” to reveal the news.

The 47-year-old former track star said he was diagnosed with the disease last year and that he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, adding that it is “going really well” and he currently feels “fine”.

Sir Chris said he was forced to share the news in a statement shared on social media on Friday.

Writing on his Instagram account, Sir Chris said: “For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.”

Sir Chris said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock”, but he has not revealed what type of cancer he has.

He wrote: “I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.”

Sir Chris extended his “sincere gratitude” to medical professionals for their “amazing help and care”.

He added: “My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.”

The Scot, originally from Edinburgh, asked for privacy following the announcement.

He said: “While I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately.

“My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.

“I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine.”

Sir Chris said he would continue to ride his bike and was looking forward to getting “stuck in” to the year ahead, adding: “I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.

“It’s an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all.”

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has sent his best wishes to Sir Chris following his announcement.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Yousaf said: “My very best wishes for a speedy and full recovery to the sporting legend that is Sir @chrishoy.

“I hope appeals for privacy for him and his family are heeded at what must be a difficult time for them all.”

Charity the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) paid tribute to Sir Chris on Friday evening after hearing of the news.

He has been an ambassador for the charity since 2009.

Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH, said: “We are incredibly proud to have Sir Chris as our longstanding ambassador and send our heartfelt support to Chris and his family.

“We know Chris’s commitment to the mental health cause remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to working with him in the period ahead.”

SNP MSP Evelyn Tweed paid tribute to Sir Chris on X.

“She wrote: Sorry to hear @chrishoy has been diagnosed with cancer. I wish him a speedy recovery.

“One of Scotland’s best sporting champions, an Ambassador for @SAMHtweets, supporter of @SocialBite_& @UNICEF_uk Ambassador.

“Remember if you’re worried about your own health seek help.”

Charity Balls To Cancer wrote on X: “Six-time Olympic champion @chrishoy has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

“We send him our best and if there’s anything we can do, please get in touch.”

Sir Chris took up cycling at the age of 14 and won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at Sydney in 2000.

He followed that up by winning gold in the 1km track time trial at Athens in 2004.

He added to his gold medal haul by winning three more at Beijing four years later and two at London 2012.

Sir Chris also won 11 world titles and was knighted in the 2008 New Year Honours List after his success at the Beijing Olympics.