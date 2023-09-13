Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

By-election date confirmed for Chris Pincher’s Tamworth constituency

It will take place on the same day as the by-election in Nadine Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire seat.

Callum Parke
Wednesday 13 September 2023 10:49
Mr Pincher won a majority of more than 19,500 at the last general election in 2019, when standing for the Conservatives (UK Parliament/PA)
Mr Pincher won a majority of more than 19,500 at the last general election in 2019, when standing for the Conservatives (UK Parliament/PA)
(PA Media)

The Tamworth by-election triggered by the resignation of the former Tory whip Chris Pincher will be held on Thursday October 19, it has been confirmed.

Mr Pincher, who had represented the constituency since 2010, resigned earlier this month after losing an appeal against a suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

The by-election in his Staffordshire seat will take place on the same day as the contest for former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

At the last general election in 2019, Mr Pincher, standing for the Conservatives, held the seat with a majority of 19,634, but he had sat as an independent MP since July 2022.

Tamworth Borough Council confirmed the date on Wednesday.

Recommended

It said that residents who are registered to vote will start to receive poll cards from September 23, with the deadline to register to vote in the by-election on October 3.

The full list of candidates will be available from September 25, the council said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in