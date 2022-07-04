What the papers say – July 4

Monday’s front pages focus on the Tory party’s woes.

PA Reporter
Monday 04 July 2022 04:40
(PA Archive)

The fallout from allegations against Chris Pincher dominate the papers for the start of the week.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times say the PM is facing a renewed backlash from within his own party due to the scandal.

Metro says Mr Johnson’s team is “groping for answers” as they “struggle to defend him” while Labour’s response is front page of the Daily Mirror.

The Independent says there are fears slow investigations into recurrent sleaze scandals will deter victims from coming forward.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to fight the Prime Minister over the effects of Brexit.

The Guardian reports children of single parents are “hardest hit by era of Tory austerity”.

There is a record four month wait to buy a house in the UK, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mail reports that police have let 22,000 suspects “roam free” because officers are “too busy”.

The Sun leads on the death of The Only Way is Essex star Jake McLean in a car accident in Turkey.

And the Daily Star says warm weather will make Britain hotter than Cancun by Saturday.

