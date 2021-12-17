Appeal for witnesses after man dies in crash involving car and van on A90

The accident happened near to Foveran at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

Lucinda Cameron
Friday 17 December 2021 08:36
Police are appealing for information over the crash on the A90 (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man has died following a collision involving a car and a van.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near to Foveran at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

Police said the driver of the car, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash which involved a silver Ford Transit van and a silver Hyundai i40 .

Sergeant Chris Smith of North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families involved in this crash.

“We are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who was driving on the road at the time to get in contact with officers.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that may assist with our inquiries, please speak to police.”

The road was closed for about nine hours while a full collision investigation took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2010 of Thursday December 16 2021.

