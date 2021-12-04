‘The biggest of hearts’ – Family pay tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

Robert McGhee died when his car left the road and hit a tree on Monday evening.

Laura Paterson
Saturday 04 December 2021 09:34
Robert McGhee died in the crash on Monday evening (Police Scotland/PA)
The family of a 24-year-old man who died when his car left the road and struck a tree said he had the “biggest of hearts”.

Robert McGhee, from Ballater, Aberdeenshire was driving a black Audi S3 on the region’s B993 Torphins to Kincardine O’Neil road on Monday when the crash happened near Ardmore Wood at about 9pm.

His family paid tribute to him in a statement via Police Scotland.

They said: “It’s with great sadness that at only 24, Robert (Bert) was taken from us.

“A loving son, fiance, grandson and nephew, his big blue eyes and long eyelashes melted everyone.

“He was the most helpful, hardworking, caring, polite young man with the biggest of hearts you could ever meet.

“The world has lost a treasure that can never be replaced. You will be in our hearts forever more.”

Police are seeking a driver who stopped at the scene.

North east-based road policing Sergeant Chris Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Robert at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the incident that has not already spoken to the police to come forward.

“In particular, we are keen to trace the driver of a green coloured 4×4 described as a Jeep who is believed to have stopped at the scene and their information may be of assistance to our investigation.”

