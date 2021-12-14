Chris Whitty asks adults to ‘please’ get a booster jab in new TV advert

The chief medical officer said boosters give the ‘best possible protection against the virus’.

Aine Fo
Tuesday 14 December 2021 18:39
Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty has urged all adults to get their booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine (Leon Neal/PA)
(PA Wire)

England’s chief medical officer has encouraged everyone eligible to get their booster in the face of the “highly infectious” Omicron variant, as part of a new television advert to support the rollout.

Professor Chris Whitty asked viewers to “please, get boosted now” in the nationwide campaign which the Department of Health said aims to “further galvanise the booster programme”.

The advert launched across ITV at 6pm on Tuesday.

In the advert, the leading medic stated: “There is a new variant of Covid-19 – Omicron – which is highly infectious and spreading fast.

“Every adult in the country needs to get a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

“Boosters give you the best possible protection against the virus and should significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation.

“Get your Covid-19 booster vaccine to strengthen your protection. Please, get boosted now.”

Adults are eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccine but they can book after two months.

The NHS national booking system is due to open to all over-18s on Wednesday, having opened to people over 30 on Monday.

