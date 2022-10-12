Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘will not face trial on separate sex charges this year’

Christian Brueckner is accused of three counts of rape and two counts of child sex abuse unrelated to the McCann case.

Josh Payne
Wednesday 12 October 2022 16:15
The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who is charged with rape and child sex abuse, will not face a trial before next year (Handout/PA)
The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who is charged with rape and child sex abuse, will not face a trial before next year (Handout/PA)
(PA Media)

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who is charged with rape and child sexual abuse, will not face a trial before next year.

The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, Germany, said convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner is accused of five offences between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal – with the charges unrelated to the McCann case.

Investigators believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine, then three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

Brueckner, who has reportedly denied any involvement in the youngster’s disappearance, was identified as a murder suspect in the McCann case by Portuguese officials in June 2020.

The Braunschweig state court said on Wednesday the opening of any trial should not be expected this year due to other cases on its schedule.

Recommended

The court will decide whether to send the case to trial after the defence have had the opportunity to respond to the charges and raise possible objections.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said Brueckner has been charged with three counts of rape and two counts of child sexual abuse.

He is accused of filming himself raping a woman in her 70s in a holiday apartment.

He also allegedly raped a 20-year-old Irish woman in Praia da Rocha – waking her up at knife-point and tying her to a table.

Brueckner is also alleged to have filmed himself orally raping a teenage girl in her Praia da Luz home.

The suspect is also accused of exposing himself to a 10-year-old German girl on Salema beach in Faro and an 11-year-old Portuguese girl in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines while she was sitting on a playground swing.

Recommended

Brueckner is serving a seven-year sentence for rape in Portugal in 2005.

Prosecutors said the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance continues despite the charges.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in