Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christmas 2023

It’s our fun and fiendish Quiz of the Year

Our chief political commentator John Rentoul is also the office quiz whizz. We asked John to compile a challenging set of festive brainteasers to test your general knowledge and see how much attention you’ve been paying to events this year. Tap on the red bar at the end of every section to reveal the correct answers. Good luck!

Wednesday 27 December 2023 06:30
Comments
<p> </p>

(Getty)

Pictures throughout the quiz are arranged from left to right with A and B on the top row and C and D on the bottom

Round one: The year in politics

1. Which cabinet minister was sacked in January?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in