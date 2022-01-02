Crowds gather for funeral of Tyrone crash victim
The funeral of Nathan Corrigan, one of three young friends killed in a crash in Co Tyrone, took place in Garvaghy on Sunday.
Peter Finnegan, from Clogher, Peter (Petey) McNamee, from Garvaghy, and Nathan Corrigan, from Sixmilecross, all in their 20s, died in an horrific crash near Ballygawley, in the early hours of Monday morning.
The funerals of Mr Finnegan and Mr McNamee took place on New Year’s Day.
The funeral on Sunday afternoon of Mr Corrigan took place in St Matthew’s Church in Garvaghy, close to the scene of the crash.
Flowers left by family and friends remained on the roadside, as crowds lined the route from the home of Mr Corrigan to the church.
Large crowds remained outside the small church during the service, as the tight-knit community gathered for the funeral.
The resilience of the families was praised during the service in St Matthew’s Church by parish priest Fr Michael O’Dwyer, who also spoke directly to the the bereaved friends of the young men.
Mourners on Saturday heard how the tragedy has cast a dark cloud over Tyrone and has left people shocked and bewildered.
Their friend Michael Moore who was also in the car, is seriously ill in hospital.
