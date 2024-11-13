What the papers say – November 13
Here are the biggest stories leading Wednesday’s front pages.
The resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury after a damning report found the Church of England failed to act on a serial abuser continues to dominate Wednesday’s headlines.
The Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and Metro all splash on Archbishop Justin Welby’s decision to step down from the Church’s top job.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says the Church of England is “in crisis” amid calls from victims for other senior clergy to step down too.
Senior Church of England officials tell The Times Mr Welby’s resignation was necessary to “change the face” of how the institution handles abuse cases.
In political news, the i says former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown has warned Sir Keir Starmer about potential ramifications of the two-child benefit cap.
The Daily Telegraph claims one of its writers is facing a “Kafkaesque” hate crime inquiry after a post on social media platform X.
The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have indicated they plan to improve Iranian relations in the wake of Donald Trump’s US election victory, according to the Financial Times.
The Sun’s front page reports rumours of a row at the BBC over who replaces outgoing Match of the Day Host Gary Lineker.
Lastly, the Daily Star says a “mega-brained boffiness” has predicted dinosaurs could be discovered in uncharted oceans in the next few years.