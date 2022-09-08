Jump to content
Churches to ring their bells at noon on Friday to mark the death of the Queen

Muffled bells will ring out from noon on Friday.

Ella Pickover
Thursday 08 September 2022 20:59
Churches are being urged to ring their bells at noon on Friday following the death of the Queen (PA)
(PA Archive)

Churches are being urged to toll their bells across England on Friday to mark the death of the Queen.

The Church of England has sent out guidance to parish churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraging them to toll their bells or open for prayer or special services following the announcement from Buckingham Palace.

Guidance from the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers recommends tolling muffled bells for one hour from noon on Friday.

The online advice highlights protocols to adhere to following the death of a monarch.

This includes urging churches with flag posts to fly flags at half-mast until the day of the funeral, other than for a period following the proclamation of the new King.

It also encourages parishes to open books of condolences.

Churches are also offered information how to deliver official commemorative services and special prayers.

The Church of England website has opened an online memorial book and encourages people to light a virtual candle for the Queen.

