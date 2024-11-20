Royal Mail issues stamps to mark 150th anniversary of Churchill’s birth
They include some of his most memorable quotes from articles, books, letters and speeches.
Royal Mail is issuing a set of eight stamps to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill.
The stamps celebrate the life and legacy of Churchill, from his years as a soldier and statesman to his leadership during the Second World War and beyond.
Each stamp in the collection features photographs of Churchill at defining moments in his life, accompanied by some of his most memorable quotes from articles, books, letters and speeches.
In July 1965, Churchill was the first contemporary individual to be featured on a British stamp, and has been on a number of issues since then.
David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “One hundred and fifty years after his birth, this stamp issue celebrates the enduring legacy of a leader who shaped the course of history and left an indelible mark on the hearts of the British people.”
Royal Mail worked with Allen Packwood, director of the Churchill Archives Centre at Churchill College, University of Cambridge, who said: “I think Winston Churchill would have been rather pleased to be the subject of these stamps, 150 years after his birth. His archive certainly contains no shortage of letters.”