Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy

Connor Currie, 16, and 17-year-olds Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard lost their lives in the incident in 2019.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 01 September 2022 13:59
A mass booklet from a memorial service in memory of Lauren Bullock (PA)
A mass booklet from a memorial service in memory of Lauren Bullock (PA)
(PA Archive)

Three promising young lives were cut short when a fatal crush at a Co Tyrone hotel three years ago turned a night out into a tragedy.

Connor Currie was just 16 years old, while Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard were only a year older at 17 when they were among hundreds of people queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel for a disco.

However, they were never to return home from the St Patrick’s Day event in 2019.

Connor Currie (St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon/PA)
(PA Media)

As the funerals took place, the head of the Catholic church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, described a “valley of tears”.

The youngest victim, Connor Currie, was remembered as a “courteous and appreciative” student who wanted to become an accountant.

The Edendork Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) football club member was described by his mother Ciara and father Eamon as a “gem”.

Lauren Bullock was described as a young woman with a “warm and bubbly personality with a very infectious smile”.

The St Patrick’s College student had a passion for cheerleading with Euphoria All Star, as well as being devoted to her dog Benji.

Morgan Barnard (St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon/PA)
(PA Media)

Meanwhile, Morgan Barnard’s humour brightened people’s lives, his funeral heard.

One friend said: “Morgan was my best friend and no matter where he is he will always be my best friend.

“And I am going to love him forever.”

