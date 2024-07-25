Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fire breaks out at City of London restaurant

Smoke was seen billowing into the sky at Lothbury, near St Paul’s Cathedral.

Ted Hennessey
Thursday 25 July 2024 17:22
Firefighters in Old Jewry St in London after a fire broke out at a restaurant in the City of London (James Manning/PA)
Firefighters in Old Jewry St in London after a fire broke out at a restaurant in the City of London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A fire has broken out at a restaurant in the City of London.

The London Fire Brigade was called to Lothbury, close to St Paul’s Cathedral, at just before 4pm on Thursday, where smoke was seen billowing into the sky.

Firefighters in Old Jewry St in London after a fire broke out at the Lothbury restaurant (James Manning/PA)
Firefighters in Old Jewry St in London after a fire broke out at the Lothbury restaurant (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The ground-floor kitchen was partially alight at the restaurant, which has offices.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Shoreditch, Dockhead, Shadwell and surrounding stations were called to the scene.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in