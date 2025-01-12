Rail travel disrupted after reports of fire at London Waterloo
Trains between the station and Clapham Junction were disrupted after the incident on Sunday morning.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Rail travellers suffered disruption after four platforms were evacuated at London Waterloo following reports of a “small fire”, South Western Railway said.
Trains between the country’s fourth-busiest station and Clapham Junction were affected after the incident on Sunday morning.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed its crews were called to investigate a smell of smoke but found there was no fire at the scene.
On X, formerly Twitter, LFB said: “The alarm is believed to have been caused by dust from a fan heater. We have now left the scene.”
South Western Railway said trains could have been cancelled, delayed or revised until 10.30am, though all lines have reopened.
Platforms 20 to 24 were out of use while the incident was dealt with.
It comes as disruption is expected on Avanti West Coast services on Sunday as Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) members have launched a number of walkouts in a dispute over rest day working.
Avanti has urged its customers to travel either side of Sunday, which marks the start of strike action every Sunday until May 25.
A reduced timetable is in place on the strike days, with fewer services running during limited operating hours.
On Sunday, Avanti West Coast will run one train an hour between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Preston.