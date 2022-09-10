Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King and Queen shake hands with well-wishers at Clarence House

The King and Queen greeted members of the public outside their official residence following an audience with senior politicians.

William Janes
Saturday 10 September 2022 20:00
King Charles III greets members of the public (James Manning/PA)
King Charles III greets members of the public (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King and Queen shook hands with members of the public as they returned to their official London residence after Charles held audiences at Buckingham Palace.

Charles was joined by Camilla on Stable Yard, off The Mall, outside Clarence House where they interacted with well-wishers on Saturday.

Cheers and applause rang out as they shook hands and accepted bouquets of flowers from people who had waited for hours.

Members of the public watch King Charles III and the Queen return to Clarence House(Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Shouts of “God save the King” were heard along with a chorus of the national anthem.

Recommended

Alex Dellipiani was celebrating her 16th birthday when she met the Queen Consort.

She said: “She asked, ‘How old are you?’ I said, ‘16’ and she said, ‘You’re very lucky’.

The Queen spoke with members of the public (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We have been standing here so long and it was amazing.”

The pair greeted the crowds as the King arrived in a Rolls Royce, having left the palace where he had been meeting politicians earlier in the afternoon.

Adoring members of the public cheered as the King arrived at Clarence House (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Charles had an audience with Liz Truss, who brought her senior ministers to the Palace to be received by the sovereign for the first time.

Recommended

Camilla was also present at the audiences and chatted to Cabinet members including Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, who oversaw the Accession Council in her role as Lord President of the Council.

The meetings followed the accession proclamation, made to a crowd from the balcony of St James’s Palace.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in