Emmerdale’s Patrick Mower to join star-studded line-up at Jubilee Pageant

Emmerdale actor Patrick Mower will join the star-studded line-up celebrating the Queen’s historic reign at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant this Sunday.

Mower, who has played Rodney Blackstock since he joined the ITV soap opera in 2000, will be among those representing the 1970s as part of the decade-by-decade parade commemorating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The 83-year-old will be joined by other “national treasures” including Katherine Jenkins, Sir Cliff Richard, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they make their way through London on decorated open-topped buses.

Singer Sir Cliff Richard is due to be among the celebrities featuring in the special Jubilee pageant (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Aside from his veteran role in Emmerdale, Mower has been a fixture in film and TV since the 1960s, starring in police drama Special Branch and drama spy series Callan in the 1970s.

He has also featured in classic TV shows such as The Sweeney, The Avengers, Target and Jason King.

Mower said: “I am greatly honoured to have been asked to join in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant celebrations.

“Because of my work with The Lord’s Taverners, The Variety Club of Great Britain and SPARKS charities, I have had the honour of meeting Her Majesty and Prince Philip on numerous occasions.

“I look forward to sharing this wonderful event with the nation and Her Majesty this Sunday.”

Ed Sheeran will perform the national anthem at the end of the spectacle (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

The Jubilee Pageant will take place in central London, with a 3km carnival procession featuring a cast of thousands including puppets, celebrities and tributes to the seven decades of the Queen’s reign.

It will move from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch, and down The Mall to the Palace.

The finale will feature Ed Sheeran performing and singing the national anthem with close to 200 national treasures in front of the Queen’s official residence.

It is hoped the Queen will make a balcony appearance as the festivities come to a close.