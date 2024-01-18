Posters of Clint Eastwood in 1966 western expected to fetch £40,000 at auction

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Posters from the Rome premiere of The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, starring Clint Eastwood, are being sold at auction and could fetch about £40,000 each.

Film and TV entertainment memorabilia auction specialist Propstore has announced the launch of its 13th UK poster auction, featuring 400 rare and sought-after movie posters and artwork, including those from the archive of Eastwood memorabilia collector David Frangioni.

A large-scale poster from the 1966 movie, directed by Sergio Leone, depicts US actor and filmmaker Eastwood, 93, with co-stars Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach and is expected to fetch between £40,000 and £80,000.

There are also three character panels in the collection, expected to fetch between £20,000 and £40,000, that depict Eastwood as “the good”, Van Cleef as “the bad” and Wallach as “the ugly”.

A 1971 billboard poster from the US for Dirty Harry, in which Eastwood starred as the titular character, could go for between £3,000 and £6,000.

Other highlights include a British concept poster from 1985 of the Robert Zemeckis-directed film Back To The Future, and a Jaws 2 printer’s test proof US poster from 1978, which are both expected to fetch between £5,000 and £10,000.

There are also some James Bond posters, one from 1965 movie Thunderball, which could fetch between £2,500 and £5,000 and a special teaser poster from You Only Live Twice (1967), estimated to reach between £5,000 and £10,000.

Artwork is also being auctioned from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Rocky (1976), Psycho (1960), Scarface 1983), Schindler’s List (1993) and Aliens (1986).

Eastwood rose to international fame in Leone’s dollars trilogy of spaghetti westerns in the 1960s.

He has won best directing Oscars for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby.

Propstore’s auction, which could fetch in excess of £400,000, is open for online bidding until February 8.