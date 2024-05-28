Kuenssberg and Myrie to lead BBC’s election night coverage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie will lead the BBC’s TV coverage on the night of the General Election.

Mastermind host Myrie and Sunday morning political show presenter Kuenssberg will be joined by BBC political editor Chris Mason and Reeta Chakrabarti.

At the last election in 2019, the corporation’s coverage was anchored by Huw Edwards, but he resigned from the BBC earlier this year following allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

The election night was previously only presented by one anchor – with Edwards taking over from veteran host David Dimbleby in 2019.

BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness said: “In this election, we have one thing on our minds above all else – the voters.

“Throughout the campaign we’ll be giving them the facts and information they need to make up their own minds.

“We know the way people are consuming news is changing; we’ll have the most comprehensive ever offer across every platform, so we can be where people are.

“And once the ballots are cast, a truly fantastic line-up of journalistic talent, headed by Laura and Clive, will bring voters the results and help make sense of them.

“We’ve assembled a fresh, dynamic team to bring insight, experience – and perhaps a little wit – to audiences for the whole election night and beyond.

“It’s incredible to have such breadth and depth of expertise to call upon, up and down the country, when it matters most.”

Jeremy Vine will broadcast from Cardiff with his election swingometer, while Kirsty Wark will be in Glasgow and Andrea Catherwood in Belfast.

The BBC’s radio coverage will be led by Nick Robinson and Rachel Burden.