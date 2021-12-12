Five sought after ‘vicious’ attack on woman in street
The woman was attacked in Clydebank in the early hours of Sunday.
A “vicious and unprovoked attack” has left a 26-year-old woman in hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives are appealing for information after the woman was attacked in Hawthorn Street, Clydebank in the early hours of Sunday.
The woman, who was out with a friend, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
The five suspects were all about 17 years old and wearing dark clothing.
One was approximately 5ft, with brown hair, wearing a dark jacket and a black beanie hat and a second was wearing a luminous pink top and dark bottoms.
Detective Constable Imran Abuzar, from Clydebank CID, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack and we can only be thankful that the injuries were not even more severe.
“We are aware that there were a number of people and motorists in the area around the time of the incident, so are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack, or believes they saw a group of men matching the descriptions, to please come forward.”
Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting incident 0024 of December, 12.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.