Five sought after ‘vicious’ attack on woman in street

The woman was attacked in Clydebank in the early hours of Sunday.

Mark Davey
Sunday 12 December 2021 13:28
Police have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Wire)

A “vicious and unprovoked attack” has left a 26-year-old woman in hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are appealing for information after the woman was attacked in Hawthorn Street, Clydebank in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman, who was out with a friend, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

This was a vicious and unprovoked attack and we can only be thankful that the injuries were not even more severe

Detective Constable Imran Abuzar

The five suspects were all about 17 years old and wearing dark clothing.

One was approximately 5ft, with brown hair, wearing a dark jacket and a black beanie hat and a second was wearing a luminous pink top and dark bottoms.

Detective Constable Imran Abuzar, from Clydebank CID, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack and we can only be thankful that the injuries were not even more severe.

“We are aware that there were a number of people and motorists in the area around the time of the incident, so are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack, or believes they saw a group of men matching the descriptions, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting incident 0024 of December, 12.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

