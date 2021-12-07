Taxpayers could face bigger bills after waste management merger, CMA warns

The UK competition watchdog said the Veolia and Suez deal could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of key waste and recycling services.

Holly Williams
Tuesday 07 December 2021 07:57
The near-13 billion euro (£11.1 billion) merger between French waste and water management giants Veolia and Suez could lead to higher prices for UK councils and taxpayers, according to Britain’s competition watchdog (Steve Parsons/PA)
The near-13 billion euro (£11.1 billion) merger between French waste and water management giants Veolia and Suez could lead to higher prices for UK councils and taxpayers, according to Britain’s competition watchdog (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

The near-13 billion euro (£11.1 billion) merger between French waste and water management giants Veolia and Suez could lead to higher prices for UK councils and taxpayers, according to Britain’s competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the tie-up, which was announced earlier this year, could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of key waste and recycling services.

Veolia and Suez are two of the biggest suppliers of waste management services to councils and businesses in the UK, offering services from the collection of waste to the operation of facilities for composting and incineration and landfill sites.

They also operate globally and the deal is being scrutinised by regulators worldwide.

Recommended

The CMA said it had received complaints from customers and other firms in the market during its initial investigation and that it had found a number of competition concerns which could see prices increase for councils and a reduced quality of services, with a knock-on effect on taxpayers.

The CMA said it will refer the deal for an in-depth probe if Veolia and Suez do not put forward suitable proposals to address its concerns within five working days.

Chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “Councils spend hundreds of millions of pounds on waste management services.

Any loss of competition in this market could lead to higher prices for local authorities, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill, and reduced innovation to achieve net-zero targets

Andrea Coscelli, CMA

“Any loss of competition in this market could lead to higher prices for local authorities, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill, and reduced innovation to achieve net-zero targets.

“Everyone in the UK uses waste and recycling services in some way; it is therefore vital that this deal is subject to more detailed scrutiny if our concerns aren’t addressed.”

Recommended

The CMA added that particular concerns centre on the fact that the two firms are among only a small number of suppliers in the UK which are able to service the largest and most complex waste management contracts with councils.

It also flagged worries over the impact on several water management markets, where a lack of competition after the merger could mean that industrial customers would also have to pay higher prices.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in