Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alan Partridge joins Coldplay to sing Kate Bush classic at Wembley

The character played by Steve Coogan joined the band during their penultimate London stadium show.

Ellie Iorizzo
Sunday 21 August 2022 15:28
Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing on stage at Wembley Stadium (Suzan Moore/PA)
Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing on stage at Wembley Stadium (Suzan Moore/PA)
(PA Wire)

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan surprised Coldplay fans when he joined the band in character as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush and Abba hits at Wembley Stadium.

The 56-year-old Hollywood star commanded the stage beside the band’s lead singer Chris Martin to belt out Bush’s recent chart re-entry Running Up That Hill, as well as Knowing Me, Knowing You by the Swedish supergroup.

Coogan appeared to be in character as delusional DJ and talk show host Partridge, wearing a red satin jacket with the words “Snow Patrol” on the back.

Addressing the stadium crowd, he said: “Running up hills, up roads – it’s all cardiovascular. Not sure about running up buildings, unless you’re Spider-Man – excellent humour!

Recommended

“Chris, what do you think the song’s about, because it can’t just be about running?” he asked.

Martin, 45, replied it was about overcoming problems, to which Coogan said: “It’s a metaphor, got it.”

He ended his Wembley performance shouting: “Make sure you wear the correct footwear, goodnight and aha!”

Coogan and Martin, who was playing guitar, delivered their eccentric duet of covers to a packed crowd on Coldplay’s fifth night at the north London venue as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

Coldplay brought their Music Of The Spheres world tour to London (Suzan Moore/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Partridge character has often referenced both Bush and Abba, with Coogan performing a medley of the singer’s hits in character for Comic Relief in 1999.

Recommended

Knowing Me, Knowing You was the title of a Partridge comedy series on the BBC which included several Abba songs.

The Grammy award-winning band – consisting of Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, had previously brought out Shaznay Lewis from All Saints, Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia and R&B star Craig David during their week of Wembley shows.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in