Harry and Meghan expected to highlight online threat children face

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to highlight the threat posed to children by the internet during their official visit to Colombia and in a US television interview.

Harry and Meghan have raised the issue numerous times since their move to America, and are due to focus the spotlight on the topic during their trip to the South American nation following an invitation by vice president Francia Marquez.

The couple appear to have pre-recorded an interview for US show CBS Sunday Morning about a new initiative supporting parents of children affected by online harm, which will be broadcast at the weekend.

In a clip released online, Meghan says about her eldest child Archie and daughter Lilibet: “Our kids are young, they are three and five, they’re amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them.

“And so as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

In a reference to how the mental wellbeing of young people can be affected by experiences online, Harry says: “At this point we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder, and even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide.

“That is the terrifying piece of this.”

Meghan and Harry will tour the South American nation later in the year, travelling to the capital Bogota and the coastal areas of the country.

The Duchess of Sussex pictured at a charity polo match will visit Bogota and coast areas of Colombia (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Sussexes’ trip to Colombia will be their second official tour of the year after they visited Nigeria in May, taking part in a range of activities over three days.

Details of the couple’s Colombian itinerary have not been released by the Archewell Foundation, their charitable body, but the vice president said they would “engage in several activities” related to safeguarding young people online and in physical spaces.

The topics are expected to be discussed at the Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which Colombia will be hosting in November after the visit.

Ms Marquez, a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, said in a statement: “During their trip, the duke and duchess will join me in visiting Bogota, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

“In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

Meghan and Harry have been raising awareness about potential online harm to young people (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Archive )

“In addition to these meaningful interactions, the duke and duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”

She added: “The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

“It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, the duke and duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”