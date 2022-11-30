Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Proposed cuts will leave Radio Foyle ‘unsustainable’ – Eastwood

BBC NI announced plans to cut up to 40 posts this week.

Jonathan McCambridge
Wednesday 30 November 2022 13:24
A sign outside the BBC Radio Foyle studios in Derry City, Co Londonderry (Patrick Doherty/PA)
A sign outside the BBC Radio Foyle studios in Derry City, Co Londonderry (Patrick Doherty/PA)
(PA Wire)

Cuts to programming and staffing levels at BBC Radio Foyle will leave the station “totally unsustainable”, the Prime Minister has been told.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood accused the BBC of being in breach of its charter after it announced plans this week to cut up to 40 jobs as part of a drive to save money and invest in online services.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Eastwood said: “Yesterday BBC Northern Ireland announced cuts to programming and jobs at BBC Radio Foyle that in my view will leave the station totally unsustainable.

“The BBC Charter places an obligation on that organisation to allow audiences to fully engage on local issues.

“This decision, in my view, is a very clear breach of that obligation, leaving licence fee payers outside the greater Belfast area without local programming.

Recommended

“Will the Prime Minister act to defend this very important local public broadcasting service?”

Mr Sunak replied: “I believe very strongly in local public broadcasting and indeed the government has taken steps to support local media.

“I would be very happy to look at the specific issue he raises and bring it up with the BBC.”

The changes, announced by BBC NI interim director Adam Smyth, will see the end of Radio Foyle’s Breakfast programme and the Inside Business programme on Radio Ulster.

The corporation said it was setting out its plans to “facilitate the enhancement of its digital video and online services and the savings that it will need to make over the coming period”.

It said that local investment in BBC iPlayer will be increased, but there will also be output and staffing reductions in news, audio and related areas.

Mr Smyth said: “These are challenging times and we face some difficult choices, none of which are easy.

“We have to find monies to maintain and develop our local presence on BBC iPlayer and to absorb cost pressures across different aspects of our work.

Recommended

“Our concern in all of this will be to safeguard audience value and benefit and to remain mindful of the impact that this announcement will have on BBC staff in Northern Ireland.”

A protest against the proposed changes is taking place outside Radio Foyle studios in Londonderry.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in