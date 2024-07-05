Colum Eastwood ‘delighted’ to see back’ of Tories as he holds Westminster seat

Support truly

Colum Eastwood said he is “delighted” to see the end of the Tory government as he held on to his Foyle seat, years after he reclaimed it in a shock win in 2019.

The SDLP leader won a majority of just over 4,000 and was elected as an MP with 15,647 of the valid poll.

However, it was a far cry from the huge swing of 18% Mr Eastwood secured in 2019.

Foyle has been traditionally a SDLP stronghold, with three party leaders, including Mr Eastwood, Mark Durkan and John Hume representing the constituency.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood during his party’s manifesto launch (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

It has been seen as the safest constituency for the party, and Mr Eastwood was relieved to be returned as MP for the area.

Speaking after his election at Magherafelt count centre, he said: “I’m very grateful, mostly to the people of Derry, who have once again said that they want their voice to be heard in Westminster.

“I will gladly continue to be your voice.

“I will stand up for the people of our city, of our constituency. We won’t be quiet.

“I have to say I’m delighted to see the back of the Tory government. Fourteen years of destroying our public services. Fourteen years of destroying the economy. Destroying family finances is now gone.

Far too many of our people are languishing on a health waiting list, that needs to end. Colum Eastwood

“We’re delighted that has happened. But we also know that we’re going to have to be there to hold the Labour government’s feet to the fire.

“They made some promises to this place and made a promise to scrap the Legacy Act. That needs to happen immediately. They made a promise to recognise the State of Palestine, that needs to happen immediately.

“We need to see our public bodies, our public finances put back into decent shape.

“Far too many of our people are languishing on a health waiting list, that needs to end.

“At that, I just want to say let’s get to work.”

Despite the decline in his majority, Mr Eastwood remained comfortably ahead of Sinn Fein candidate Sandra Duffy.

Ms Duffy is a former mayor of Derry City and Strabane City Council, who already had a high profile in the area, polled 11,481 votes.

The total eligible vote was 73,496 with 38,765 votes polled, representing a turnout of 52.74%.