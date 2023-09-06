MP calls for defibrillators to be installed in every new housing development

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tory MP has called for automated external defibrillators to be made an essential component of every new housing development.

Stephen Metcalfe introduced his Automated External Defibrillators (housing developments) Bill to the Commons, describing it as a “vital step in our endeavour to increase arrest survival rates”.

The proposed legislation mandates the inclusion of defibrillators in all new housing developments and secures funding for their maintenance.

The South Basildon and East Thurrock MP said: “While I acknowledge the very positive steps that have been taken to provide defibrillators in every school, and on our high streets…this Bill specifically targets one area which is yet to be addressed, private residential homes.

“As such, it is crucial to note that most of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, in fact occur in private residential homes.

“In the UK, according to the Resuscitation Council, more than 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the home.

“However, when I looked at the defib finder online for my constituency and others, it was apparent that defibrillators are predominantly installed in non-residential areas. This is a problem.”

Mr Metcalfe argued in Sweden, researchers have found that a person is three times more likely to survive a cardiac arrest in public than at home.

He noted: “This statistic could be mirrored in the UK, which is why I am calling for a legal requirement to ensure that all new housing developments have a defibrillator as an essential piece of life-saving equipment.”

On the additional financial burden on developers, he said: “The cost of a defib is small in relation to the entire budget of a housing project, just over £1,000.”

He concluded his speech, saying: “My Bill has two very important aspects.

“One, the provision of defibrillators in every new housing development over 10 dwellings and two, the provision of 10 years maintenance funding, all for around an additional cost of £2,500 or £250 a property.

“A small price to pay for immediate access to a life-saving defibrillator.”

Mr Metcalfe presented his Bill via the 10-minute rule motion procedure, which allowed him 10 minutes to outline her proposals.

Rishi Sunak was asked at Prime Minister’s Questions if he would support the idea.

Mr Sunak said: “(Mr Metcalfe) is right to highlight the importance of these lifesaving devices, and that’s why the national planning policy framework already expects planning policies and decisions to promote public safety.

“But it’s also why recently the Government launched a £1 million fund which will place around 1,000 new defibrillators in communities across England to help improve equality of access.”

The Bill was listed for second reading on November 24, but it is unlikely to make further progress in its current form due to a lack of parliamentary time to debate Bills tabled by backbench MPs.