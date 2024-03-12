Health tourism ad ban urged after ‘horrific’ death of British woman in Turkey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MPs have heard a call for a health tourism advertising ban following the “agonising, horrific death” of a 28-year-old British woman in Turkey.

Shannon Bowe, from Falkirk, died in Turkey in April 2023 following gastric band surgery.

Foreign Minister Leo Docherty told the Commons that 28 British nationals have died since 2019 following elective medical procedures abroad.

SNP MP John McNally (Falkirk) said that was “far too many people that had died”.

He told MPs: “Many gruesome deaths have occurred following cosmetic surgery in Turkey, including my own constituent, 28-year-old Shannon, whose family witnessed the most agonising, horrific death as Shannon lay on a table for some nine hours convulsing.

“Not once, as far as I’m aware, have foreign office ministers raised the issue of such needless deaths with Turkish government officials, and furthermore I believe a pitiful byline of travel advice on the Gov.uk website is simply not good enough.

“Will the minister investigate an advertising suspension in collaboration with cabinet colleagues and regulators regarding countries known for dangerous health tourism, and a possible way of avoiding further deaths like Shannon’s?”

Mr Docherty replied: “This is raised with our Turkish counterparts at many levels – we will always see what more we can do, but the head of mission in Ankara is very seized of the urgency and the importance of this and is therefore working in close collaboration with the Turkish authorities.”