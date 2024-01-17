Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sir Jeremy Quin elected chair of Commons Defence Committee

The former paymaster general beat Conservative rival Rehman Chishti in a parliamentary ballot to take up the role.

Sophie Wingate
Wednesday 17 January 2024 17:21
Sir Jeremy’s previous roles include defence procurement minister and policing minister (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Jeremy’s previous roles include defence procurement minister and policing minister (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tory former Cabinet Office minister Sir Jeremy Quin has been elected chairman of the Commons Defence Committee.

He becomes the third chair in five months after Robert Courts joined the Government in December, having replaced Tobias Ellwood, who quit following a backlash over remarks he made about Afghanistan.

Sir Jeremy beat Conservative rival Rehman Chishti, a one-time prime ministerial hopeful, to take on the role after a ballot of fellow MPs.

Sir Jeremy received 371 votes, while Mr Chishti got 101.

Sir Jeremy was paymaster general until Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle in November, when he quit rather than continue in another job amid reports he was offered the housing portfolio.

His previous roles include defence procurement minister and policing minister.

Most importantly, I will advocate for the brave men and women that make up our Armed Forces

Sir Jeremy Quin

Sir Jeremy said: “Defence spending must grow to reflect the scale of the threat and the higher levels of geopolitical instability: investing in a defence industry which must be at the forefront of the accelerating pace of technological development.

“As chair of the Defence Committee, I will push for increased funding and resources for defence and will make the case for first-mover-advantage in our defence technology, to maintain our competitive edge.

“Most importantly, I will advocate for the brave men and women that make up our Armed Forces. The committee will always focus on defence’s ‘offer’ to servicemen and women, to ensure that we hold on to the immense expertise we already have, and enable us to recruit the talented personnel we need for the future.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in