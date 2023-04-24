Jump to content

Second probe opened into MP Scott Benton by Commons sleaze watchdog

The Blackpool South MP was stripped of the Tory whip after being filmed offering to lobby on behalf of gambling investors for pay.

Sophie Wingate
Monday 24 April 2023 13:21
Scott Benton (PA)
Scott Benton (PA)
(PA Archive)

An MP who was filmed offering to lobby in exchange for money is facing a second investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog.

Scott Benton had the Tory whip suspended earlier this month after an undercover Times expose allegedly showed him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors.

The Commons standards watchdog’s website says Mr Benton is under investigation for “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally”.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened a first probe two weeks ago into Mr Benton’s use of his parliamentary email address.

The Blackpool South MP, who is sitting as an independent after his suspension by the Conservative parliamentary party, has been contacted for comment.

In The Times’ footage, Mr Benton also said he was willing to leak sensitive information to a bogus investment fund and ask parliamentary questions on its behalf.

Parliamentary rules forbid MPs from lobbying in return for payment.

Meanwhile, Mr Greenberg also extended an investigation into allegations Prime Minister Rishi Sunak possibly failed to declare the shares his wife holds in a childcare agency that was boosted by the Budget.

