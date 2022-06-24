UK announces £2.7m funding for LGBT rights campaigners across the Commonwealth
The money will help organisations working to reform laws that fail to protect LGBT people from violence and discrimination.
Boris Johnson has announced £2.7 million in fresh funding to help LGBT rights activists fight discrimination and violence across Commonwealth countries.
The Prime Minister said the values held dear by the nations “should apply to everyone in society” as he unveiled the support package during a meeting of leaders of the Commonwealth in Rwanda.
The funding will help civil society organisations, including The Commonwealth Equality Network and Kaleidoscope Trust, working to amend discriminatory laws and policies still faced by many LGBT people in Commonwealth nations.
The Pride programme at July’s Commonwealth Games in the UK will also get £40,000 from the Government.
The three main athlete villages will have a Pride House presence for the first time at the Commonwealth Games.
Mr Johnson said: “The Commonwealth is a voluntary grouping of independent and equal nations, but as a collective it has long been a powerful force for good. The values that our members hold dear, from human rights to equality, should apply to everyone in society.
“I am immensely proud of the UK’s record on LGBT rights – the freedom to love who you want is a core British value and a vital component of any democracy. I hope (the) world will see these values in action at next month’s Commonwealth Games”.
Some of the money will go to a secure data storage system for LGBT refugees from Afghanistan.
The UK has invested more than £11 million in the promotion of LGBT rights across the Commonwealth since 2018.
