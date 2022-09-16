Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

Pa Reporters
Saturday 17 September 2022 00:01
(Leon Neal/PA)
(Leon Neal/PA)
(PA Wire)

Saturday marks D-Day +8, or D+8, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

– Lying in state:

The lying in state continues, with representatives from the Commonwealth realms invited to pay their respects.

Recommended

World leaders are expected to arrive throughout the weekend and will be able to sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

The queue is still in place, and as of Friday night, was expected to take around 22 hours to get from the back of the line at Southwark Park to Westminster Hall.

The King will thank emergency workers (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

– King thanks emergency service workers:

The King will meet the Chiefs of Staff at Buckingham Palace before visiting police headquarters where he will thank representatives from all the emergency services involved in the planning and delivery of the events during this period.

– Fashion event:

A London Fashion Week diversity fashion show takes place in honour of the late Queen. Models will carry a white lily in tribute.

– Further meetings for the King:

The King and Queen Consort will attend a lunch for governors general, and then the King will meet Realm prime ministers at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex will be among those standing vigil (Henry Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

– Grandchildren stand vigil:

Eight of the Queen’s grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head, the Duke of Sussex at the foot.

Recommended

William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Earl of Wessex’s children Lady Louise and Viscount Severn will stand near the middle.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in