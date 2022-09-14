Jump to content
No blanket postponing of funerals due to be held on Monday – funeral directors

The National Association of Funeral Directors believes the ‘vast majority of family wishes are being honoured’, based on conversations with members.

Jemma Crew
Wednesday 14 September 2022 13:26
Some services will go ahead on September 19 but others will be postponed (Robert Hoetink/Alamy/PA)
Some services will go ahead on September 19 but others will be postponed (Robert Hoetink/Alamy/PA)

A funeral directors trade body has said there is no blanket postponing of funerals due to be held next Monday in light of the Queen’s state funeral and bank holiday.

The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), which represents more than 4,100 UK funeral homes, said some services will go ahead on September 19 but others will be postponed.

The NAFD believes the “vast majority of family wishes are being honoured”, based on conversations with members across the UK.

It said: “Although work is still ongoing, some funerals will go ahead, others are moving to a different date – led by the needs and wishes of the bereaved families involved.

Funeral directors and cemeteries/crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one

National Association of Funeral Directors

“Most funeral services booked for September 19 will have been arranged many weeks ago, so funeral directors and cemeteries/crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one.”

The NAFD said it is up to each crematorium or cemetery operator to decide whether to remain open or to close, based on their local circumstances.

Funeral directors are “balancing the needs” of families who are waiting for a funeral, funeral home employees who wish to observe the Queen’s state funeral, and staff who may have additional caring responsibilities as a result of closures elsewhere.

The Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management said decisions should be led by the needs of bereaved families.

It said it received guidance in an email from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on Monday saying disruption to services such as weddings and funerals should be minimised where possible.

It said: “We would advise that booked funerals should either stand, or be rearranged, depending on the families’ choice.”

The Local Government Association said: “Government guidance says that, where possible, local register offices should remain open to the public and disruption to services such as weddings and funerals should be minimised.

“Councils are having to take into account a number of factors before making any decisions about what services and events continue on the bank holiday.”

