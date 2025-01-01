Community still in shock over deaths of father and son, funeral told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Co Armagh community is still in shock over the deaths of a father and son in a crash just two days after Christmas, their funeral has heard.

Peter Devlin and his son Loughlin, from Killylea, were killed in a two-vehicle collision outside the village last Friday.

Four other people, including a baby, were taken to hospital following the incident.

Mourners gathered at the Church of St Joseph in Tynan on Wednesday for a joint funeral for the father and son.

A crowd waited outside the church as a convoy of cars, including two hearses, arrived and the bells rang.

A priest told mourners the community remains in shock following the tragedy last Friday.

“No words of any of us here today can grasp the enormity of the grief and the sense of loss,” he said.

“As a community we’re stunned, we’re still in shock.”

He described the two men as symbolising hard work, and said both their faith and providing for their families were very important to them.

He added: “It’s impossible to sum up the grief here today; maybe each one of us can be a little bit more careful on the roads.

“I’m speaking to myself as well as each one of you. Please… this brings home the heartache that can be caused. Please, please show more care on the roads.”

The priest also thanked those who helped at the scene of the crash and the emergency services.