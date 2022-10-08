What the papers say – October 8
The papers focus on the sacking of a Tory minister and disagreements in Cabinet.
The latest misconduct allegation in the Conservative Party and its aftermath is splashed among Saturday’s mastheads.
The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent all lead on the sacking of trade minister Conor Burns after an allegation of misconduct.
Meanwhile, iWeekend and the Daily Express report on arguments in Liz Truss’s Cabinet over the energy crisis and “Brexit freedoms”.
FT Weekend writes that the Government is pressing ahead with a plan to cap the revenue of renewable electricity generators due to soaring wholesale power prices.
The Times reports the Prime Minister is planning to “simplify” the subsidised childcare system and considering giving money directly to families.
Elsewhere, The Sun splashes on an exclusive report that the resident doctor on This Morning is being investigated over alleged sexual misconduct.
The Daily Mirror writes that only one in five people over the age of 50 has had their booster Covid-19 vaccine.
The Daily Mail says a new NHS diet based on soups and shakes can reverse type two diabetes.
And the Daily Star says Britons are stockpiling candles in fear of energy blackouts.
