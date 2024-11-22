Jury in civil case against Conor McGregor to continue its deliberations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The jury in a civil case against Conor McGregor will continue its deliberations at the High Court in Dublin.

Mr McGregor is facing an accusation in the civil action that he “brutally raped and battered” Nikita Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

The Irish sports star previously told the court he had consensual sex with Ms Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

Ms Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, is also suing another man, James Lawrence, for assault.

Following eight days of evidence and a three days days listening to closing speeches and the judge’s charge, the jury of eight women and four men started their deliberations at 3.03pm on Thursday.

Justice Owens spent some time summing up evidence heard over the two weeks, from witnesses including Ms Hand, who has no automatic right to anonymity, Mr McGregor, Mr Lawrence, as well as police, paramedics, psychiatrists, an actuary, colleagues of Ms Hand as well as a former principal forensic medical officer.

He reminded them of a number of legal principles, including the standard of proof in a civil case which is on the balance of probabilities and that the onus of proof rests on the plaintiff.

Justice Owens also reminded the jury that if they reach a verdict to award damages, there are several types of damages to consider including general, which covers pain and suffering to date and into the future, as well as distress and recognition of vindication.

Another type of damage includes aggravated damage which is payment to recognition of offences that shocked the plaintiff.

He urged them to be careful not to double count and to ensure they write everything down.

Exemplary damages are punitive damages which are to punish the defendant.

He said it should be an offence that is really serious, and that they can regard rape as really serious.

Justice Owens also said that someone attempting to cover up matters, or making statements that are “patently untrue” are also serious.

Justice Owens told the jury to keep their feet “firmly on the ground” and to “use their common sense”.

He told the jury that if they reach the stage of awarding damages, and when assessing what to give for loss of earnings, to deduct 15% from their figure.

He told them this was called a deduction for contingencies as we live in “an uncertain world”, and the courts say these things have to be taken into account.

While in the jury room, the jury will have an issue paper where they record their decisions.

It states two questions. The first is did Mr McGregor assault Ms Hand and the second is did Mr Lawrence assault Ms Hand.

They must answer yes or no to the questions. If they answer no to both then the matter ends there and Ms Hand loses her case.

If they answer yes to one or more, then the jury will move to the next stage and assess what damages to award Ms Hand.

Justice Owens warned the jury not to talk to anyone about their deliberations, including their loved ones who he said may be interested in the case.

He told the jury to “look at all the evidence”.