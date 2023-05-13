Lord Frost ‘placed on Conservative candidate list for next election’

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost has reportedly been placed on the Conservative Party’s candidate list for the next general election, effectively kicking off a bid to become an MP.

According to the Telegraph, the Conservative peer is in contention for a safe Tory seat and could possibly replace outgoing MP Pauline Latham as the candidate in Mid Derbyshire.

Lord Frost, a Brexit minister under Boris Johnson, has floated the idea in the past that he could run to become an MP despite his peerage.

If he gained a seat in the Commons, the peer would have to give up his seat in the Lords.

He was appointed to the Lords in 2020, playing a key role in Mr Johnson’s Cabinet, before quitting as Brexit minister in late 2021.