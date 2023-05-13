Jump to content

Lord Frost ‘placed on Conservative candidate list for next election’

The Tory peer is reportedly in contention for a safe Tory seat.

Dominic McGrath
Saturday 13 May 2023 21:39
Former Brexit minister and UK chief negotiator Lord Frost is reportedly bidding to become an MP (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former Brexit minister and UK chief negotiator Lord Frost is reportedly bidding to become an MP (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost has reportedly been placed on the Conservative Party’s candidate list for the next general election, effectively kicking off a bid to become an MP.

According to the Telegraph, the Conservative peer is in contention for a safe Tory seat and could possibly replace outgoing MP Pauline Latham as the candidate in Mid Derbyshire.

Lord Frost, a Brexit minister under Boris Johnson, has floated the idea in the past that he could run to become an MP despite his peerage.

If he gained a seat in the Commons, the peer would have to give up his seat in the Lords.

He was appointed to the Lords in 2020, playing a key role in Mr Johnson’s Cabinet, before quitting as Brexit minister in late 2021.

