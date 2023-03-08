Government to review sex education amid concerns about ‘inappropriate’ lessons

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Government will review how relationships and sex education is being taught in schools, following concerns that children are being exposed to “inappropriate” content.

The Prime Minister said he has asked the Department for Education (DfE) to “ensure that schools are not teaching inappropriate or contested content” in Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE).

Mr Sunak told Prime Minister’s Questions: “Our priority should always be the safety and wellbeing of children and schools should also make curriculum content and materials available to parents.

“As a result of all of this, we are bringing forward a review of RSHE statutory guidance and we will start our consultation as soon as possible.”

His pledge came after Conservative MP Miriam Cates said pupils were being subjected to relationships and sex education classes that are “age inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate”.

Ms Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, called on Mr Sunak to commission an independent inquiry to “end inappropriate sex education”.

She told the Commons: “Graphic lessons on oral sex, how to choke your partner safely and 72 genders. This is what passes for relationships and sex education in British schools.

“Across the country, children are being subjected to lessons that are age inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate, often using resources from unregulated organisations that are actively campaigning to undermine parents.

“This is not a victory for equality, it is a catastrophe for childhood.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We believe children should be supported to make informed decisions and those need to be factually based and age appropriate.

“So the PM has asked for the Department of Education to look at some of the issues raised by the MPs in the letter to him to make sure all schools are compliant with existing guidance.”

He stressed “clear guidance” already exists on external speakers and resources “and that’s something that we want the review to look at”.

The DfE will also conduct a consultation later this year, he said.