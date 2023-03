Tory Theo Clarke re-selected after initially being blocked by local chiefs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Conservative MP has been chosen to contest the next election despite local party chiefs rejecting her candidacy.

Theo Clarke said on Monday she was “delighted” that members of the Stafford Conservative Association had chosen her to fight to retain the West Midlands seat.

She fought for the backing of the full local party membership after criticising the association executive for de-selecting her after she returned from maternity leave.

Ms Clarke, the niece of former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, said on Monday: “I am delighted Stafford Conservative Association members have readopted me as their parliamentary candidate to fight the next general election.

“It was vital the whole membership, not just a minority, were given the opportunity to decide who they wanted as their candidate.”

Last month she said she was “deeply disappointed” not to have been selected by the local selection committee the week she returned from leave.

She also said she received abuse on social media after announcing she was having a baby.