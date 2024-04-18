MP targeted in honeytrap plot raises concerns over Westminster security

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Conservative MP who was targeted in a Westminster “honeytrap” plot has raised “significant concerns” about how it was handled by Parliamentary security.

Dr Luke Evans called for a full review of Parliament’s system of investigating incidents reported by MPs.

This comes as senior Tory MP William Wragg resigned the Conservative whip earlier this month after he admitted giving politicians’ phone numbers to a suspected scammer.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said Parliament’s head of security takes these matters “very seriously”.

Dr Evans, MP for Bosworth, told the Commons: “Last month I was targeted in a honeytrap plot, I immediately reported it to the police and the authorities, so can I put on record my sincere thanks to Leicestershire Police who’ve been exemplary in taking this on, and I also thank the whips for their support.

“However, I do have significant concerns about how this was handled by the Parliamentary security.

“So will the Leader of the House ask the Speaker to conduct a full review of the system for reporting and investigating incidents reported by MPs so lessons can be learned so that no MP has to go through the same experiences I’ve had.”

Will the Leader of the House ask the Speaker to conduct a full review of the system for reporting and investigating incidents reported by MPs so lessons can be learned so that no MP has to go through the same experiences I’ve had Dr Luke Evans, Tory MP

During business questions on Thursday, Ms Mordaunt replied: “I will, of course, make sure that not just Mr Speaker, that the whole of the House of Commons Commission, has heard his concerns.

“I know that the head of security here takes these matters very seriously and I’m sure that this will be followed up.”

Scotland Yard has said it is investigating reports of the parliamentary sexting scam, after it was suggested that at least 12 men in political circles received unsolicited messages, raising security concerns.

Mr Wragg has admitted he gave colleagues’ phone numbers to someone on a dating app amid fears that intimate images of himself would be leaked.

The Hazel Grove MP said he was sorry for his “weakness” in responding, an apology which was praised as “courageous and fulsome” by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Wragg resigned from his roles leading the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, and chose to surrender the Conservative whip in the wake of the scandal.

The unknown scammer is said to have used the aliases “Charlie” and “Abi” while sending flirtatious messages to coax MPs into sending explicit pictures.