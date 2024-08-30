Gosal resigns as deputy Scottish Tory chairwoman and endorses Findlay as leader

Support truly

Scottish Conservative MSP Pam Gosal has resigned as the party’s deputy chairwoman and endorsed leadership candidate Russell Findlay.

The West Scotland MSP wrote in the Scottish Daily Mail on Friday that she is stepping back from the role so she can “fully support the candidate I believe can bring our party together at every level”.

She added: “I’m backing Russell Findlay to unite us, lead us forward and get our party winning again.

“Russell has the support of far more MSPs than other candidates. He’s got the backing of dozens of councillors too. And I know our party members are behind him.”

Mr Findlay – who is contesting the top job against Meghan Gallacher and Murdo Fraser – welcomed her backing.

“I am hugely appreciative of the support from my colleague Pam Gosal,” he said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have the backing of a dozen MSP colleagues, alongside party members and supporters across the country.

“I’m standing to unite our party at every level and bring Conservatives together behind my positive vision for a new common-sense policy platform that champions aspiration, opportunity and decency.”