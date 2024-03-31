Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What the papers say – March 31

A range of stories are leading Sunday’s papers.

PA Reporter
Sunday 31 March 2024 02:18
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Easter Sunday’s newspapers feature a range of stories covering politics, health, football, royal matters and exorcisms.

The Sunday Times reports on a poll which predicts the Conservatives face an election collapse which will leave them with fewer than 100 MPs.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho turns the spotlight on Labour in The Sunday Telegraph, labelling their plans for net zero “dangerous” because of an over-reliance on China.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner is in the sights of the Mail on Sunday, which says she has been branded a “hypocrite” for criticising the Prime Minister’s wife Akshata Murty over her tax affairs.

The Observer turns its attention to Gaza as it reports on the Government receiving legal advice that Israel has breached international humanitarian law.

A terror threat to Euro 2024 occupies the front of The Sun on Sunday, which says the attack on a concert venue in Moscow has seen football fans warned of rising concerns ahead of the summer’s tournament in Germany.

The Sunday Express focuses on a vaccine which it says will spare millions of people from “the agony of Alzheimer’s”.

I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher tells the Sunday Mirror of her pride in her friend the Princess of Wales after her cancer diagnosis.

The Sunday People carries a picture of nine-year-old double amputee Tony Hudgell as he learns to walk on his prosthetics.

And the Daily Star Sunday reveals the rise in adverts for exorcists.

