Calls for alpacas and llamas to be included in export-for-slaughter ban

A ban on exporting livestock for slaughter and fattening should be extended to protect alpacas, llamas, and deer, Labour has said.

Plans to ban such exports from Great Britain for cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses are due to be considered by the House of Commons on Monday.

The Government says the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill will stop animals from enduring unnecessary stress, exhaustion and injury on long journeys, and is only possible now the UK has left the European Union.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the legislation covers all live exports where major animal welfare concerns have been identified and that it has seen no evidence of demand for the export of animals for slaughter which are not already covered by the Bill.

There has been no live export of livestock for slaughter since Brexit, experts have said, pointing to practical barriers including EU checks and a lack of suitable border posts, as well as resistance on the part of ferry companies to facilitate the trade.

But animal welfare charities have nonetheless welcomed the Government’s ban, which they say will safeguard against the potential for the trade to restart in the future.

Much of the long-running campaign to ban the practice has so far focused on cattle and sheep, which made up the vast majority of animals exported for slaughter and fattening before the UK left the EU at the end of 2020, as well as horses.

This legislation only covers a fraction of the animals that are in desperate need of this robust protection Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Tim Farron

Labour shadow environment minister Ruth Jones said the Conservatives have a “shameful record” on animal welfare, adding: “Once again the Conservatives have presented a weak Bill that fails to address animal cruelty.

“That is why Labour is seeking to amend this Bill to ban the live exports of alpacas, llamas, and deer, and ensure that species can be added to the legislation at a later date.”

Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Tim Farron said: “People will be appalled to learn that this legislation only covers a fraction of the animals that are in desperate need of this robust protection.”

He added: “As Easter approaches, the Government should also consider extending protection to rabbits.”

Senior campaigns and public affairs director at Humane Society International/UK, Claire Bass, said: “The live exports Bill covers all the species exported from Britain for slaughter or fattening and while we’re supportive of an amendment to create powers for the Government to add more species in future if new export trades arise, our top priority is seeing the ban pass promptly into law.

“Legislation to ban live exports has hit the buffers far too many times already, so we’re urging cross-party consensus to pass this legislation without delay.”

Compassion in World Farming’s chief public affairs manager James West said he was not aware of any alpacas, llamas or deer being exported for slaughter, but said he was sympathetic to the idea of allowing for other species to be prohibited.

He said he was “delighted” the Bill would ban the export of livestock for slaughter and fattening, adding it would represent a “historic victory after 50 years of campaigning”.

Head of public affairs at the RSPCA David Bowles said only sheep, calves and horses have been exported from Britain for slaughter in the last 10 years, adding: “We agree with the UK Government that this Bill should be fast-tracked through Parliament as finally bringing in a ban on this cruel and barbaric practice is a huge step forward for animal welfare.

“As much as we would love to see more species of animals added to ‘future-proof’ it, it is critical nothing slows progress in case Parliament runs out of time ahead of a general election.”