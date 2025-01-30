Online shopping fraud losses up 20% to £56 million
Consumers reported 68,000 cases of online shopping fraud in the 2023-24 financial year.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Online shopping fraud cost consumers more than £56 million last year, marking a rise of 20%.
Consumers reported 68,000 cases of online shopping fraud in the 2023-24 financial year, with losses totalling more than £56.3 million, according to data from Action Fraud obtained by the Lib Dems through a Freedom of Information request.
This is compared to £46.6 million of losses in the previous year to fraudulent online shopping scams and some 66,000 cases reported.
Action Fraud describes online shopping fraud as “shopping scams that rely on the anonymity of the internet”.
The Lib Dems are calling for a national Online Crime Agency to be set up to deal with crimes such as personal fraud and threats and incitement to violence on social media.
Party leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Criminals are preying on vulnerable people with frauds and scams online on an industrial scale.
“Yet the last Conservative Government sat on its hands and let these fraudsters get away with it.
“People have lost eye-watering amounts of money to online fraudsters and we urgently need real action to stop them.
“Liberal Democrats are urging the Government to set up a new Online Crime Agency to tackle fraud, bring these vile criminals to justice, and free up police time to focus on keeping our communities safe.
Action Fraud is the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, based out of the City of London police.