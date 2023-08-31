Man appears in court charged with murder of Cornelius O’Neill

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 33-year-old man from Co Tyrone has appeared in court charged with the murder of Cornelius O’Neill.

Jason Tyrone Spence, of Millburn Street in Cookstown, faced a charge of murder as he appeared at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mr O’Neill, 56, died after being stabbed at a property in Kilrea, Co Londonderry, on Tuesday evening.

The court heard that the accused is the son of Mr O’Neill’s partner.

Spence indicated he understood the charge as it was put to him.

A detective sergeant said he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

The prosecution said Mr O’Neill died after an “unprovoked attack” with a knife.

They said Spence drove away from the scene and was later arrested at his home, and that blood was found on his person and his clothing.

There was no application for bail.

The court also heard that Spence has a history of paranoid schizophrenia.

Psychiatric and psychological assessments were ordered.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the court extended condolences to Mr O’Neill’s partner, family and friends, describing “a very tragic incident”.

“The law will take its course,” he added.

The next hearing of the case is set to take place on September 20 at Magherafelt Court.