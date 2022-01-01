Archbishop of Canterbury: There are ‘real reasons to hope’ on climate action

The cleric used his message at the start of the year to remind people ‘important steps were taken at the Cop26 summit’.

Benjamin Cooper
Saturday 01 January 2022 05:52
The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the public not to despair over climate change as he said there are ‘real reasons to hope’ in 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the public not to despair over climate change as he said there are ‘real reasons to hope’ in 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the public not to “despair” over climate change as he said there are “real reasons to hope” in 2022.

The Most Rev Justin Welby used his new year’s message on BBC 1 to address the issue, following a year in which the UK hosted the UN’s climate summit in Glasgow.

“When it comes to climate change, it is tempting to despair,” Mr Welby said in quotes aired on BBC Radio 5.

“But there are real reasons to hope.People of every background are campaigning and working for justice.“Important steps were taken at the Cop26 summit. World leaders recognise the problem.Mr Welby had joined Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders in signing a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the Cop26 climate summit which ran from October 31 to November 12.

In a speech given in Rome ahead of the summit, Mr Welby said over the past 100 years humanity had “declared war” on creation and must repent by not only building a green economy but by bringing justice to the global south.

Recommended

“I have run out of time,” he said at the end of his speech. “The world has just enough time to get this right.”

Potentially the most significant development from Cop26 was China and the US, the world’s biggest emitters of CO2, pledging to act in a joint declaration made in a surprise announcement.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in